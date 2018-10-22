THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of Henley to hail the heroes of the Great Britain Olympic rowing team. The most successful oarsmen and women in 100 years of the Olympics spent Saturday soaking up the sun and the adulation of townspeople. The 15 members of Leander Club made up almost a third of the Beijing rowing squad and 13 of those won medals as the GB crews landed two golds, two silvers and two bronzes.

A girl discovered a 17th century musket ball in her school playground. Saskia Hammersley, eight, found the antique ammunition in some bushes at the edge of the playground at Rupert House School in Henley. The ball, which weighs 25g, may have been fired during the Civil War, when the Roundheads and Cavaliers clashed in Henley in 1643.

Peppard Cricket Club has been subjected to a string of attacks by vandals. Over a six-week period, hooligans drove across the pitch, poured sump oil over the crease and broke into a storage cupboard to steal paint which they used to daub the score hut, the walls of the sports pavilion and benches surrounding the pitch.