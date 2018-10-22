Monday, 22 October 2018

Fifty years ago...

WHEN he spoke at the 20th founders’ day gathering at Wargrave Piggott School on Friday, Mr J D Eggar, headmaster of Shiplake College, recalled that he had spoken at more than 50 prize-
giving ceremonies. He said he still urged pupils to try to become expert in something. Mr Eggar said: “Write simply, do not use exaggerated phrases. Read good books, learn all about good English and remember the Lord’s Prayer only has 56 words and tells us all we need to know.”

A queue of traffic stretching from Henley as far as Shiplake built up behind a convoy of army vehicles on Saturday morning. Police went on point duty to help the vehicles through the town after the traffic lights at the crossroads failed. The vehicles were being driven by members of the Territorial Army Voluntary Reserve and were headed towards three east coast ports.

It was standing room only at Sacred Heart Church in Henley on Sunday evening when the Auxiliary Bishop of Birmingham administered the sacrament of confirmation to 46 children and eight adults. Bishop Emery preached and celebrated mass.

