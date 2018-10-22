Twenty five years ago...

MINDLESS vandalism at Henley’s Mill Meadows has become such a problem that the town council is considering employing a night watchman. Overnight attacks on the Leichlingen Pavilion and the children’s playground are costing the council hundreds of pounds each week, said the town clerk Jean Pickett this week. “There has not been a Monday morning when something has not been vandalised,” she added.

Increasing concern about the number of under-age drinkers has forced a Henley landlord to introduce an identification card system. Robin Gladman, landlord of the Three Tuns in Market Place, is worried about the number of young people who crowd into his bar at the weekend. Now he is issuing regulars with laminated cards with their name and age on.

The manager of Henley’s Catherine Wheel pub gave chase after two couples tried to raid a jukebox just before closing time on Sunday. The four were chased along Hart Street but disappeared into St Mary’s churchyard. They escaped empty-handed but caused £50 damage to the machine.