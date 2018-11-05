Monday, 05 November 2018

Ten years ago...

TWO blocks of affordable housing being built in Henley could be torn down because they are too high. The development of 29 flats in Invesco Park Drive, off Quebec Road, is 4ft higher at its highest point than was stated in the approved planning application. A revised application for retrospective permission has now been submitted but neighbours want to stop developer Linden Homes from “getting away with it”.

Roads in Henley were gridlocked on Wednesday due to the wintry weather. Alaska and Siberia were both warmer than England, which last experienced snowfall in the South-East in October 1974. Snow started falling in Henley on Tuesday and temperatures fell to
-4C overnight.

Six baby hedgehogs were saved thanks to a sharp-eyed gardener. Tina O’Heney, who runs the Ladybugs professional gardening company, received a call from one of her staff who was working in a garden in Twyford. She had found a tiny hedgehog and was worried about its health before discovering five more. She took them to the Henley Veterinary centre in Reading Road where they were nursed back to health.

