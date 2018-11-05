Twenty five years ago...

A FORMER Ministry of Defence worker faces jail after being convicted of taking £1.5 million in bribes in return for placing lucrative arms contracts with three foreign companies. Gordon Foxley, 69, of Gillotts Lane, Henley, lived a lavish lifestyle after setting up illicit Swiss bank accounts to receive illegal backhanders.

Teenagers terrified a woman and her two Labradors when they primed a loud firework to explode as she walked past. The three cylinder Air Bomb went off with an immense bang, causing the dogs to panic. The woman wrenched her arm as she tried to hold on to the dogs on Greys Road on Sunday evening.

The axe hanging over the Henley town and rowing museum has been lifted after the town council agreed this week to hand over more land for a car park. Plans to build the museum at Mill Meadows were in jeopardy last month when the town council refused to hand over control of the overflow area to the car park. But on Tuesday, councillors were satisfied with a suggested yearly pay-off of £3,000.