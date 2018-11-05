Fifty years ago...

PARENTS and pupils at Henley Grammar School made a strong protest about the state of Paradise Lane to the director of education this week. If all went according to plan, up to 800 letters should have been posted on Tuesday demanding that something be done about the lane, which leads from the Gravel Hill turning to the bottom of the school drive.

The Henley Arts Festival car competition, which took place on Saturday, was won by Mr R A B Kern, from London. The competition involved calculating how far a new Morris Mini would run on one gallon of petrol, driven at 30mph. The object was to raise funds towards the cost of the Henley Festival, which took place last year.

Research has shown that there are two reasons behind a marked increase in the number of people who have moved from London to the Thames Valley to make their homes, one being lower property prices in the western home counties and the attractive rail services. The latter has led to a significant increase in season tickets issued by Western Region. In Henley, 3,644 tickets were issued, a rise of more than eight per cent.