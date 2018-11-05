A hundred years ago...

THE sincerest sympathy will go out to Mrs Cook, of Fair Mile, Henley, on the death of her husband, Pte Arthur Cook, of the Oxford and Bucks Light Infantry. The deceased who, prior to entering the army, kept the Bull Inn in Bell Street, joined the colours in January 1916. He went out to France where he was wounded in June 1917 and was sent home. After becoming convalescent, he sailed for Salonica in November and a short while ago contracted malaria to which he succumbed on October 21.

A large crowd assembled in Henley market place on Saturday evening, when there was a splendid exhibition of war pictures given by a cinemotor which is touring the district under the auspices of the National War Aims Committee. The Mayor Councillor R Wilson presided and the lecture accompanying the pictures was lucid and most interesting.

The question as to who will be the Mayor of Henley for the ensuing year is still in the balance. At an informal meeting on Wednesday evening, the council failed to come to a decision. Another meeting was to be held this evening.