Fifty years ago...

THIEVES broke into the Bell Bookshop in Henley on Saturday night and stole a tape recorder and two radios as well as trying to set the place alight. The intruders placed a plastic floor mat across the four electric rings of a cooker in the adjoining kitchen and then turned them on.

Three people were taken to Battle Hospital in Reading after a diesel train hit the buffers at Henley station soon after noon on Monday. Alfred Mann, from Twyford, who was the guard on the train was detained with head injuries. The other two injured persons were Ivy Newbury, of Greys Hill, Henley, who suffered a fractured wrist, and Frederick Buckett, of Park Road, Henley, who had cuts to his forehead and right cheek.

James Callaghan, the Home Secretary and treasurer of the Labour Party, was a guest at a reception held at Thamesfield Youth Centre in Wargrave Road, Henley, on Friday night. The reception was for Labour Party officials of the Northern Home Counties Region, who heard him tell them that the trade unions would be asked to increase their financial support before the next general election.