Ten years ago...

ONE of Henley’s oldest shops is to close after 90 years of trading. Silvers Menswear in Bell Street will shut its doors for the last time in January with the loss of five jobs. Retirement and no future generations to take over the family business are blamed for the closure. The building will be put up for lease at £80,000. The store has been synonymous with Henley Royal Regatta, selling the striped blazers and boaters that make the event so recognisable.

Unlucky shopkeeper Mohamed Ally is refusing to give up work — despite being robbed for the 64th time. The 72-year-old was targeted for a second time in two months when his Jaguar was broken into and £1,600 worth of cigarettes were stolen. The Henley Standard reported in September how Mr Ally had been robbed 63 times during 28 years of working.

The Hairy Bikers have returned to Henley as they kick off a nationwide tour. The culinary pair were last seen dressed in blazers and boaters as they cooked at this year’s Henley Royal Regatta. On Tuesday, crowds gathered in Market Place to see Si King and Dave Myers make Oxfordshire sausage as part of a fry-up.