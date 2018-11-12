Monday, 12 November 2018

A hundred years ago...

MR and Mrs Church, of Boston Road, Henley, have received a letter from the chaplain of his company conveying the intimation that their son, Gunner Church RFA, has been wounded in the right hand, arm and neck during operations. Our hero, an old Trinity Hall lad, is now in hospital at Chester and is reported to be progressing favourably.    

The receipts in connection with the whist drive arranged last week by the Mayor on behalf of the Red Cross Hospital, together with the receipts from the guessing competitions and sale of matches, amounted to £12 10s 9d. After deducting the cost of bills, scoring cards and tickets, there remained a balance of £11 3s 9d.

At a meeting of the town council on Friday, it was decided to nominate Councillor W A Hobbs for the office of Mayor for the ensuing year. Cllr Hobbs, it will be remembered, was mayor when the present Great War broke out.

