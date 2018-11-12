Twenty five years ago...

ELDERLY Watlington residents Sir John Mogg and his wife Lady Margaret have been praised for their bravery in tackling robbers who broke into their home. Lady Margaret, 79, hit her head when she was thrown across the room after going to the aid of her 80-year-old husband, who had been struck but was still struggling with one of the masked intruders.

Two or more vehicles may have been involved in an early morning ram raid at the Facy department store in Henley on Wednesday. The raiders drove into the window of the menswear department and grabbed three leather jackets and a pullover worth about £800, then reversed out, almost colliding with a grey car heading up Market Place at 5.15am.

The president of Henley Chamber of Trade is saddened but not despondent about the loss of two of the town’s fashion shops. Last week Catch in Bell Street closed suddenly and this week Rags in Bags of Duke Street announced that it would also be shutting.