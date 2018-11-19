Twenty five years ago...

THE demolition of the Regal Cinema in Henley began on Wednesday after years of protest. Bricks and mortar came crashing down as a ball and chain swung from a crane into the rear of the building. The work is expected to take five to six weeks. The old cinema is making way for the new Waitrose store, which is due to open next autumn.

The new King’s Road roundabout was branded a danger by pedestrians and drivers this week. The £15,000 mini-roundabout at the junction of Mount View and King’s Road was put in only three weeks ago to reduce the speed of drivers in King’s Road, where there have been eight serious accidents in the last five years. Residents claim there are not enough warning signs and that it is hazardous for elderly people trying to cross into the car park.

The hunt for Michael Jackson moved to Henley on Tuesday amid speculation that he was staying at the Friar Park home of George Harrison. But the rumours proved false and the efforts of the national press and television reporters met with repeated denials from the Harrison household.