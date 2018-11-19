Ten years ago...

A WOMAN died in her father’s arms after a 999 operator refused to send an ambulance to her. David Rice-Evans was told to look in the phone book for a doctor. It was only after he made a second emergency call 17 minutes later that an ambulance was sent to his home at Sydney Harrison House in Lower Shiplake. His daughter Anna, a 26-year-old recovering drug addict, had died by the time the emergency vehicle arrived. An inquest heard that the delay would not have prevented her death but South Central Ambulance Service apologised to her family.

Peter Sutherland’s lifelong involvement with rowing was recognised when he received an MBE from the Queen at Windsor Castle. Mr Sutherland, who was accompanied by his wife Diane, son Justin and granddaughter Melody, 11, was being honoured for his voluntary work in sport. He and his wife founded Upper Thames Rowing Club in 1963.

Flanker Jake Schofield, 16, has been ruled out of action for six weeks after breaking his ankle. The incident happened in the last minute of Henley under-17s’ friendly game at Guildford on Saturday, which the visitors won 24-15.