A hundred years ago...

MR and Mrs H Thatcher, of the Northfield End post office in Henley, have been notified that their youngest son, Gunner T Thatcher RFA, was wounded in the leg during operations on November 2 and is now in hospital in Cardiff, where he is reported to be progressing favourably. It will be remembered that a short time ago their eldest son was wounded in Palestine and taken to hospital in Cairo. He has now rejoined his battery.

Good progress was made last week on the farms of Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire. A large acreage of wheat has been sown and the mangold and potato fields are being gradually cleared. The new corn has come up quickly and rye and winter oats are showing very green in the recently sown fields. There are still a few fields of corn of the 1918 harvest out.

2nd Lieutenant J W C Read, of the Oxon and Bucks Light Infantry, son of the late Mrs Read, of Barum House, Queen Street, Henley, has been wounded in the left leg and is now in hospital in Italy.