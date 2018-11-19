Fifty years ago

CLEAR evidence of progressive development in all age groups at Gillotts School was reported by the headmaster, Mr R W Pritchard, at speech day on Wednesday evening.

He said an apt title for his report would be “attitudes, skills and knowledge”, as the personal relationships, curriculum changes, courses, outside interests and examination results illustrated both generally and specifically. “The era of chalk and talk in square boxes all the working day is now a matter for the history books,” added Mr Pritchard.

The Kenton Theatre may have its own repertory company next year if a nightly revue at the theatre in December is a success. The company is called H M Productions and is headed by David Henderson and Ian Milton. Each night before the revue the company will produce an hour-long play for children which they plan to vary as much as possible from night to night.

When Henley’s newest pub, the A E Hobbs, is opened in Valley Road next Friday a statue of the great fisherman, complete with fishing rod, trout and buttonhole, will be outside to greet customers.