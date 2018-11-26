Fifty years ago...

WEDNESDAY’S meeting of Henley Rural District Council will go down as an historic occasion for two reasons. The first was an official visit by the Mayor of Henley — the only one in the 73 years the council has been in existence — and, secondly, a new chain of office was presented to the council for the use of the chairman by one of the members.

Henley councillor Mr Royston L Sadler has described the town’s new fire drill tower as “an eyesore” and said that from the top of the town “it looks like a chimney stack”. He also claimed that a meeting held in January to discuss the tower was misled by a sketch plan which showed the tower “just slightly above the chimneys of the building to the left of it as you look from Market Place”.

A petition against the enclosure of land adjacent to Peppard Lane, Henley, was handed in to the town clerk on Tuesday. It was signed by 457 people and reads: “We, the undersigned, would like to register our deep concern over the enclosure of land adjacent to Peppard Lane and protest against the loss of our country amenities.”