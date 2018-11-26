A hundred years ago...

AMONG the victims of influenza we regret to announce the death of Major R O Schwarz, the well-known South African cricketer who also played rugby for England. At one time the gallant officer resided at Nettlebed and used to play for Henley Cricket Club and Middlesex before going to South Africa, where he did so much to establish the reputation of the game. “Reggie”, as he was popularly known, was a man of exceptional charm and his untimely death will bring real sorrow to a host of friends.

A sale of considerable local interest has taken place, Mr P O Payze having sold Marsh Mills to the firm of London Flour Miller, Samuel Kidd & Co, of Middlesex. We understand that plans are being prepared for an enlargement and complete reconstruction of the mill on the most modern lines.

The services at all places of worship in Henley on Sunday partook of a thanksgiving character in celebration of the Armistice. Appropriate hymns and the National Anthem were sung and the sermons had special reference to the great event. The bells of the parish church also rang joyous peals at the conclusion of evensong.