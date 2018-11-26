Twenty five years ago...

PLANS are being drawn up for an annual celebration of youth in Henley. The first Henley Youth Festival, which is due to take place from March 12 to 20 next year, will draw together all the talents of young people from the town and surrounding area. Events will take place at various venues and will involve drama, pop music, the arts and sport.

Performance tables published this week put The Henley College top in Oxfordshire and Berkshire based on A-level and diploma course results. The tables chart the examination successes of England’s 400 sixth form and further education colleges. Based on two or more A-level subjects, with points on a sliding scale for each grade achieved, the 389 students of the college chalked up an average of 12.7 points.

Vandals damaged and tried to set light to a boat moored by the River Thames. They broke in, ripping the canvas and a plastic covering, forced an internal door and attempted to set light to some kitchen roll. A Union Jack and some cutlery worth £100 were taken and about £400 in damage was caused.