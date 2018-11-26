Ten years ago...

POPPY collectors in Henley have raised £11,585 — almost 10 per cent down on last year’s total. Brigadier Malcolm Page, chairman of the Henley Royal British Legion, called for new fund-raising ideas. In a letter to the Henley Standard, Mr Page, of Ancastle Green, Henley, said: “Bearing in mind the hard work of all involved and the constantly increasing calls on the Legion for welfare support, this is very disappointing.”

A runaway dog who fled after being scared by fireworks has been found — seven miles away. Sally, a German shepherd, went missing after she jumped a 6ft wall at the Blue Cross animal centre in Lewknor two weeks ago. She was finally caught in nearby Sydenham after an animal lover lured her in with a big bone.

A handyman has come to the rescue of a cricket club hit by vandalism. Michael Barlow read about the attacks on Peppard Cricket Club in the Henley Standard. Hooligans drove across the pitch, poured sump oil over a crease and daubed paint over the scorer’s hut, the pavilion and benches surrounding the pitch. Mr Barlow gave up a day to install a burglar alarm in the clubhouse free of charge.