Fifty years ago...

HENLEY’S newest public house — the A E Hobbs in Valley Road — opened with a flourish on Friday. About 50 guests enjoyed a buffet lunch and the Mayor of Henley, Ald G E F Goring-Thomas, was there to pull the first pint of Brakspear’s keg bitter. The pub, which has two spacious bars, is named after Mr A Edward Hobbs, one of the greatest Thames anglers, who was born in New Street in 1871.

A Dutch barn containing 80 tons of hay was burnt to the ground at Oak Farm, Maidensgrove, in the early hours of Tuesday. The farmer, Mr J Handscombe has no doubt that the fire was started maliciously. It started at about 1 o’clock in the morning. The barn had an iron frame but the roofing sheets went up in the blaze.

The completion of 25 years as organist at the Congregational Church was marked at Sunday’s 11am service by the presentation of a gift to Winifred Kempster, who was thanked for her excellent and loyal service to the church and for never failing in her duty in this honorary appointment.