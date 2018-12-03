A hundred years ago...

A MEETING was held at the Working Men’s Club on Wednesday for the purpose of considering a proposed war memorial at Henley parish church. President Rev S C Saunders opened the proceedings and said he thought something should be done to perpetuate in some way the wonderful manner in which the brave men of the parish had sacrificed their lives.

On Saturday, a party of more than 20 men from the Henley branch of Comrades of the Great War attended the Silver Badge Review in Hyde Park. The Henley comrades are now more than 100 strong and thus have raised themselves to the dignity of a branch. A brass band is being formed under the directorship of Mr S Sheppard.

The Henley Town Council lighting, drainage and bridge committee reported that the lanterns of the 51 lamps now in use have all been cleaned and the shading removed. Alderman Pither welcomed the news and said he hoped every attention would be paid to them so that they might get as much light as their economies allowed for the public benefit.