Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY’S classic Compton organ, the centrepiece of the old Regal Cinema, has been sold. It was removed a few weeks ago from its storage in the cinema before work started on the Regal’s demolition. Its new home is in Spalding, Lincolnshire. The Henley and District Organ Trust has been trying to find a permanent home for the organ since 1986.

The axe has fallen on an alternative therapy practice in Greys Road, Henley. On Wednesday, South Oxfordshire District Council refused to give retrospective planning permission to Vivienne Lyle to carry on with the surgery and ordered her to close it.

Fire engines and old telephone boxes went under the hammer at an auction in Benson which signalled the end of an era. The Passey Brothers’ yard in Brook Street, a licensed slaughterers and scrap metal yard, has closed down and an assortment of items was put up for sale. The yard has existed for almost a century but regulations meant the old family business was forced to close.