Ten years ago...

DRIVERS could be banned from parking in 16 Henley roads. It is hoped the move will improve traffic flow and reduce the risk of accidents. Residents welcomed the plans drawn up by Oxfordshire District Council but workers who use the streets to park claimed it could cost them up to £700 a year as they would be forced to use car parks.

Leander Club has been banned from entering Henley Royal Regatta’s three club events – because it is too good. Rowers from the Olympic-medal winning club will not be able to enter the Thames Challenge Cup, Wyfold Challenge Cup and Britannia Challenge Cup. Instead, they will have to compete in the intermediate and higher events.

An explosion blew off a manhole cover in a Henley street. The power cut that followed caused a fish and chip shop to lose an evening’s trade and ruined a refrigerator full of food. The explosion, which was caused by a broken electrical cable, happened at around 2.30pm on Sunday in King’s Road at its junction with Clarence Road.

