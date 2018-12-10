A hundred years ago...

ONE of the first prisoners of war from Henley to be released is Rifleman Frank Parslow, attached to the 6th London Regiment. He is a son of Mr and Mrs Parslow, who reside opposite Trinity Church, and has two other brothers serving. Our hero, who entered the service in April 1916, was engaged in the operations in France in August last year when he was taken prisoner with lots of others. He was not conveyed to Germany but put to work behind the enemy lines, helping to construct light railways and move shells.

The Viscountess Hambleden has kindly consented to open the Girls’ Patriotic Club at the building formerly known as Victoria Hall, Greys Road, Henley, next Thursday evening. A most encouraging interest is being taken locally and it is hoped that great enthusiasm will be shown towards this effort to provide recreation for all women workers of Henley and the district.

Owing to prevalent sickness, Sunnyland School will be closed until January 6, 1919. No reports will be sent out. Applications for vacancies in the new year should be made to the principal by letter.