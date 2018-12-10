Fifty years ago...

FOR a few minutes on Tuesday, a fierce struggle took place between policemen and an 18-year-old youth who attempted to make a break from custody at Henley Magistrates’ Court. First there was a crash at the rear door as he was carried struggling into court. Chairs were knocked around and a woman sitting near the scene hurriedly moved to another part of the court. Eventually the struggling man was removed from the room but later appeared handcuffed to a policeman.

As Brian McCluskey was operating his digger on the main drainage excavations at Shiplake, he unearthed two old beer bottles. Both were made of clear glass, shaped like a dumbbell, and held a pint of beer. Brian, 21, found that one was clearly marked “Holmes & Co, the Greys Breweries, Henley-on-Thames”. The bottles were probably buried by a workman in the 1870s.

At a meeting on Monday, Nettlebed Parish Council was asked to comment on a proposal to plant three oaks on the village green at a cost of £9. “This is like coals to Newcastle,” said one member. A resolution was passed asking the county council not to proceed.