Ten years ago...

PLANS to ban parking in 16 Henley roads have been met with fierce opposition from businesses, residents and workers. They claim there will be nowhere left to park in town and drivers will have to shell out hundreds of pounds a year on permits. A poll on the Henley Standard website showed 68 per cent of respondents opposed the proposals by Oxfordshire County Council.

Carer Jonathan Steward claims he is having to choose between feeding his family and heating their home because his allowance is so small. The garden designer has to look after his wife Elizabeth full-time so has to turn down offers of work. But he says his carer’s allowance of just over £50 a week is not enough for the couple and their eight-year-old son Jack to eat as well as heat their bungalow in Manor Road, Whitchurch.

Gillotts School has been denied public money needed to replace its crumbling buildings. The Henley secondary was not included in Oxfordshire County Council’s application for early entry into the Government’s school funding programme. Headteacher Catharine Darnton said the decision had torpedoed the school’s planned £30 million rebuild.