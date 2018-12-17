Ten years ago...

A CRACKDOWN on domestic abuse has been launched. Police figures released last week showed there were 148 incidents in Henley between April and October. In the same period in all of the previous four years 196 charges and 267 cautions for domestic abuse were issued across South Oxfordshire.

Olympic rower Louisa Reeve helped raise £10,000 for a cancer charity on Sunday. The 24-year-old Leander athlete, who rowed in the women’s pair in Beijing, joined more than 200 volunteers on a six-mile sponsored walk. The route took them through Henley and along the Thames to Hambleden Lock, Aston and Remenham and back again.

A womenswear shop won the Henley Christmas window display competition. Catharine Dent, owner of Frivolity in Hart Street, said: “It was a real team effort. Everyone at the shop is very pleased, particularly after we came second last year.” She shared the top prize with Kate Carter-Windle, owner of Backroom Girls, a clothes shop on the same premises which opened in October after Auvergne, her previous shop in Bell Street, closed due to the economic downturn and Henley’s traffic problems.