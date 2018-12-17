Twenty five years ago...

ABOUT £250,000 has been spent on improving facilities at Henley's Townlands Hospital in the last year. Senior staff from the West Berkshire Primary Care Trust, which runs the hospital, outlined the developments at a public meeting. Most of the money went on extra X-ray equipment for the minor casualty unit, the establishment of an alcohol outpatients’ clinic and a mental health unit.

Students became Gladiators in an all-action Children in Need fund-raiser. The television-style contest attracted a capacity crowd at The Henley College sports hall. Teachers were among the contestants who took on the muscle-bound Gladiators. The event raised £200.

A hoist to help disabled swimmers in and out of the water could be installed at the Gillotts swimming pool in Henley. Henley Lions Club has offered to buy the equipment to help people who might otherwise not go swimming. Secretary Reg Smith said that if enough people wanted a hoist then the Lions would start raising the £3,500 necessary to buy one.