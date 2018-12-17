Fifty years ago...

ALAN PUNCHARD presented a treasurer’s report to the Kenton Theatre Society’s annual meeting on Wednesday which showed a deficit of almost £12,000. He said the society’s creditors were not pressing and “every theatre has to prove itself”. He announced a fund-raising spring ball which would be “a very large-scale affair indeed.

The money collected at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Sonning Common for the Christmas draw was stolen on Saturday when burglars broke in through a lounge window on the ground floor. Money was also taken from the till, the total value being £40. Henley police would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity between 3.45pm and 6pm.

Members of Kidmore End WI met at the memorial hall on December 5 for their Christmas party. The afternoon began with carols sung by a group of children from Kidmore End Church School accompanied by recorders. A special cake to celebrate the group’s 40th birthday was made and cut by Mrs Fuller.