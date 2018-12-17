A hundred years ago...

A MEETING for women was held in Henley market place on Wednesday evening, when there was a fair attendance. In the unavoidable absence of Dr Carling of Peppard Sanatorium, Mrs Graham, of Mill End House, presided. She said the election was a very important and momentous occasion as it was the first time in history that about eight million women had the right to vote in the choice of representatives of parliament.

The Mayor Councillor W A Hobbs desires us to say that he has the question of a war memorial under consideration and intends to call a town meeting early in the new year to discuss the matter.

On December 7, members of the Voluntary Aid Detachment entertained the commandant and quarter-master at a farewell tea in the staff room. The commandant (Miss Makins) was presented with a travelling clock as an expression of the loyalty and goodwill of members and the quarter-master (Miss Owen Snow) received a dispatch case in appreciation of her work during four arduous years.