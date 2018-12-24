A hundred years ago...

PTE W Crisp, formerly of King’s Road, Henley, an old member of Henley Lads Brigade, who was working with the Royal Air Force in Egypt, has died. His officer writes as follows: “It is with extreme regret that I have to inform you of your son’s death from broncho-pneumonia on the 14th instant. He contracted Spanish influenza which developed into the trouble that caused his death. He was liked universally and, while he was under my command, I always had great confidence in his work.”

On Wednesday, George Arlett, of St Mark’s Road, Henley, received a letter from his son, Sgt H Arlett, Oxfordshire and Bucks Light Infantry, announcing that he had just landed at Dover. Sgt Arlett was among those taken prisoner by the Turks at the fall of Kut and was with Gen Townshend at Constantinople.

In common with most other districts, polling day in Wargrave passed off in a very quiet manner. The arrival of voters at the polling stations was slow and no doubt the inclement weather reduced the numbers. There seemed to be about three women voters to each man but not half the registered voters recorded their votes.