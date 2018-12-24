Fifty years ago...

ONE of the most eventful annual meetings of the stewards of Henley Royal Regatta took place in London on Wednesday. It was decided to actively pursue the idea of a multi-lane course with a view to the eventual introduction of a full repechage system, to introduce a seeded draw commencing next year and to accept a trophy for an event introduced into the programme at the 1967 regatta.

Between nine o’clock on Tuesday morning and three o’clock that afternoon thieves broke into The Stubbings in Church Lane, Peppard Common, and stole goods to the value of more than £200. Among the haul was a quantity of jewellery, a record player, amplifiers, records, an electric shaver and a cine camera.

Henley firemen were called to deal with a fire at Cherry Croft Cottage in Kingwood yesterday morning. It was found that cellulose paint in a bedroom had ignited and an 11-year-old boy suffered burns to his hands and feet. His bed and other furnishings were damaged.