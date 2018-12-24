Monday, 24 December 2018

Twenty five years ago...

SPENDING Christmas amid the misery of a war refugee centre in former Yugoslavia is Emma Fulford-Dobson, from Rotherfield Greys. She is forsaking home festivities to spread a little comfort and joy among hundreds of refugees huddled in cold and desolation in camps in Slovenia. The 26-year-old artist is involved in a project that uses art, music and drama to achieve something creative amid all the destruction.

Police speed traps in and around Henley caught about 50 drivers exceeding the limit on Tuesday. Officers targeted Northfield End as well as Nettlebed high street and areas of Sonning Common where residents have complained about speeding drivers.

Henley’s mayor has demanded action to tackle the traffic chaos in the town centre. In a strongly worded letter to Bob Watson, chief executive of South Oxfordshire District Council, Jill Owen asked for an immediate reassurance that Henley would have adequate car parking space. She also asked for a copy of the parking agreement between Waitrose and the district council to be made available to the town council.

