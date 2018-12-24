Monday, 24 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Ten years ago...

THE biggest shake-up in the collection of waste in Henley and South Oxfordshire will take place in the New Year. Householders will be given at least two wheelie bins for fortnightly pick-ups of all rubbish except food waste, which will continue to be collected weekly. Three companies are bidding for the multi-million-pound contract for the service and the successful one will be announced by South Oxfordshire District Council within days.

A man who spent five years in a Nazi prisoner of war camp has been awarded a veterans’ badge. George Andrews, 88, of Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common, was a private in the fourth battalion of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire light infantry during the Second World War. He received the HM Armed Forces Veterans’ Lapel Badge from the Mayor of Oxford.

The umpire for Woodcote Cricket Club has been banned. Bob Sunerton, 65, was handed a one-year ban after receiving an “unacceptable” grading in four of the 12 matches he umpired last season. Clubs are asked to grade the performance of umpires following a match. The decision was made by the Berkshire Cricket League.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33