Ten years ago...

THE biggest shake-up in the collection of waste in Henley and South Oxfordshire will take place in the New Year. Householders will be given at least two wheelie bins for fortnightly pick-ups of all rubbish except food waste, which will continue to be collected weekly. Three companies are bidding for the multi-million-pound contract for the service and the successful one will be announced by South Oxfordshire District Council within days.

A man who spent five years in a Nazi prisoner of war camp has been awarded a veterans’ badge. George Andrews, 88, of Wood Lane Close, Sonning Common, was a private in the fourth battalion of the Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire light infantry during the Second World War. He received the HM Armed Forces Veterans’ Lapel Badge from the Mayor of Oxford.

The umpire for Woodcote Cricket Club has been banned. Bob Sunerton, 65, was handed a one-year ban after receiving an “unacceptable” grading in four of the 12 matches he umpired last season. Clubs are asked to grade the performance of umpires following a match. The decision was made by the Berkshire Cricket League.