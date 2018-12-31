A hundred years ago...

THERE never was a Christmas like the one which has just passed. Everything seemed so strange, yet so real. For four long years the Great War cloud hung over us and very few had any desire to keep the old-fashioned time of peace and goodwill. It would have been unpatriotic and unreal to have indulged in festivity while our brave lads were on the battlefield shedding their blood in order that we might maintain our freedom. But the cloud has lifted and some of the former gaiety associated with Christmas has returned, although it will be a long while ere the yule log and the mistletoe bough will form part of our festivities and the carollers will render their sweet melodies for our delectation to the same extent that prevailed in former years.

The Mayor of Henley has proposed to hold a Gratitude Week from January 12 to 18 on behalf of King George’s Fund for disabled officers and men of the army, navy and air force. The object is to bring the fund up to £3,000,000 and he thought it was nothing but right that Henley should do its share. He has asked the aldermen and councillors to help him in all they could to make the week a success.