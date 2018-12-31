Fifty years ago...

ON the surface, Henley seems rather a quiet town and the villages surrounding it even quieter. Yet below the surface the number of house break-ins and car thefts is on the increase, especially in the villages. Ds Dennis Lloyd, head of Henley CID, feels that far more could be done to reduce the crime rate in the area. Although there have been no significant crimes of violence this year, there have been several well-rewarded break-ins. A house in Remenham Lane, for instance, had £4,000 worth of jewellery stolen.

It was a very special Boxing Day this year for George and Florence Warner, of Trust Bungalows, Henley, for it marked 50 years of happily married life and the couple celebrated it with their family around them. The Warners, both of whom have lived in Henley all their lives, have a son and two daughters, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. George is 75 and still working and Florence is 78.

This year was first full year of operations at the Kenton Theatre since it was renovated. John Fowler, licensee of the theatre, says: “It has been a year of rehabilitation and restoration of public confidence.”