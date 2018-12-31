Twenty five years ago...

A FATHER-OF-TWO from Binfield Heath was killed in a car crash in Wales days before returning home for a family Christmas. John Stockill, 45, of Gravel Road, was on a business trip in Cardiff,

when the car in which he was a passenger collided with a broken down lorry on an unlit carriageway.

The New Year is set to bring Henley an influx of tourists, a massive jobs boost and two new supermarkets. Efforts to improve the town’s economy are coming from many quarters and a tourist drive is being spearheaded by the Henley Chamber of Trade and the Southern Tourist Board. A media weekend to promote the historical riverside town and its shops, restaurants, galleries and facilities is being held early in 1994.

A brave boy grabbed a baseball bat and tackled an intruder when he heard footsteps on the stairs of his home just a week before Christmas. Gary Cole, 14, a student at Gillotts School, made the would-be burglar flee the house empty-handed. He was alone at the house in Claymoor Park on the evening of December 19 when the incident happened.