Ten years ago...

A MOTHER has spent more than £5,000 on helping her disabled son to walk after she was shunned by the NHS. Tom McTeague was only 18 months old when doctors diagnosed he had an underdeveloped brain, leaving him in need of intensive physiotherapy. His mother Louise, of Dairy Lane, Hambleden, says she was forced to pay for treatment after the NHS offered to fund a “fraction” of what Tom needed. Now aged five, Tom can walk straight and has developed more confidence thanks to physiotherapy.

A woman from Sonning Common has fostered 70 babies and says she is “the luckiest woman in the world”. Elaine Louks, 54, who has three grown-up children of her own and a stepson, has been fostering for 20 years with husband Chris, 58, at their home in Wood Lane Close. She started in 1988 after a difficult pregnancy with her third child Michael, now 23.

Drivers have only themselves to blame if he catches them, says Henley’s clamper. A spokesman for TCBS security, the company that protects permit-only spaces, said: “People choose to ignore signs and then complain when they get caught. It’s just bad parking.”