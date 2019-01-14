A hundred years ago...

THE Henley boy scouts are mourning the death of one of the junior members. Walter Ernest Brayne, nine, the youngest son of Mr and Mrs Edward Brayne, of Imperial Parade, passed away after a brief illness. The funeral took place on Wednesday and was made the occasion of a scout ceremony. The coffin, enshrouded in the scout flag and hidden by floral tributes, was borne on the trek cart. Eight of the cubs acted as bearers and the remainder followed with cubmaster W A Morris.

There is a great desire on the part of all clubs and lovers of the river to revive the glories of Henley Regatta this year, even if it be only a one-day meeting. Obviously the crews will not be so precisely representative of the best quality which would be available normally, so it has to be decided whether it would be advisable to allow the most important trophies to be competed for.

Sonning Parish Council has been striving for some time to secure land for allotments but very little progress has been made. Upwards of three acres of land have already been applied for by residents.