Fifty years ago...

THE possibility of the closure of Henley War Memorial Hospital was brought to the attention of the borough council at Tuesday’s meeting of the general purposes committee, referring to a letter from the Oxfordshire Regional Hospital Board setting out proposals for hospital services in the Henley area over the next five to eight years. It was indicated that it was the intention to concentrate specialist surgical work at the two main Reading hospitals.

If you see a man in a bowler hat, chewing toffee and puffing away on a cigar with a glass goblet under his arm, arrest him. Henley police say this thief is something of a specialist. On New Year’s Eve, a house in Peppard Road was broken into and glass goblets, two Chinese carpets and a television were stolen.

According to a review of the weather in 1968 compiled by Mr Ashley Preston, of Walton Avenue, Henley, the mean maximum daily temperature was 56F, about two degrees below normal. The mean daily minimum temperature of 42.9F was fractionally above normal. The hottest day was July 1, when the temperature reached 91F, although the month overall was the coldest on record.