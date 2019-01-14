Twenty five years ago...

PLANS to have a deck at the King’s Road car park in Henley by the time the new Waitrose store opens were revealed this week. Mike Butt, deputy chief executive of South Oxfordshire District Council, said “active consideration” was being given to a scheme to provide 60 extra car parking spaces and he was “optimistic”.

Henley should remain a peaceful riverside town and not be made into a magnet for industry, said a town councillor this week. David Johnston replied angrily to suggestions that every effort should be made to boost employment in the town by encouraging industry. “I have no wish to see Henley expand,” he said.

Rifle enthusiast Mike Dowsett got a shot out of the blue this week when he received some contest results through the post — 14 years late! Mr Dowsett, of Nicholas Road, Henley, said: “I am absolutely amazed. I have just received the scores from the January 1980 Oxfordshire winter league. I see it was posted in 1980 and has got an eight pence stamp — but where, oh where, has it been?”