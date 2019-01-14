Ten years ago...

A CLUB offering “adult entertainment” every night is to open in Henley. The former White Lotus nightclub in Greys Road car park will be turned into the new venue after South Oxfordshire District Council approved its licence. The building, which has changed owners four times in five years, is yards from the Henley Day Centre for the over-60s.

A hot-air balloon pilot has broken a world record for endurance flying. Mark Shemilt, of Greys Road, Henley, kept his lightweight balloon hovering above the French Alps for seven hours and 32 minutes, beating the record set in 2006 by more than half an hour. The 44-year-old has gained a place in the Guinness Book of World Records in the AX-02 hot-air balloon duration flying category.

Fawley Court in Henley has been sold by the congregation of Polish priests who have lived there for more than 50 years. The Marian Fathers announced in April last year that they planned to sell the property and its land for £22 million because the maintenance costs had become too much for the Catholic congregation. The fathers would not reveal the sale price or the identity of the buyer.