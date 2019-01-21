Fifty years ago...

THE Rev B Railton Bax, minister of Henley Congregational Church and Free Church chaplain to the local hospitals, states he is deeply concerned about a proposal to close the War Memorial Hospital in Henley. He is prepared to join with any company of people in organising the most vigorous opposition to the proposal and has already made his own protest by letter to the Oxford Regional Hospital Board.

Jane, a 13-year-old mare belonging to Susie Pragnell, of Hallemeade House, Shiplake, has proved herself a winner in more than one sense. As well as gaining numerous cups and trophies in local and national events, she is well on her way to becoming a celebrity in the field of advertising. Her most famous role to date was in the “You can take a White Horse anywhere” campaign for the whisky of the same name which won a Sunday Times competition for the best advert of last year.

Pierre Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada, spent two hours at the Red Lion Hotel in Henley on Saturday being interviewed for Canadian television. He arrived in a Cadillac Continental at about 5pm and left just after 7pm.