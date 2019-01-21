Twenty five years ago...

PLANS to turn Finnamore Wood Young Offenders Institute into an adult open prison have been greeted with horror by neighbours. Residents of Chisbridge Cross, near Hambleden, say the plan has been thrust upon them and would put their families in danger. The institute was threatened with closure in 1990 but the Home Office decided to keep it open.

A talented sports student from Greys Green fell to her death from a Welsh mountainside on Sunday — two days after her 22nd birthday. Kirstin Royle was killed instantly when she slipped and fell 900ft

during a walk with friends in Snowdonia. She had just enjoyed a picnic in perfect weather when tragedy struck during the party’s descent. Her father Stephen said: “It seems she just lost her footing.”

A Henley air steward staying in Los Angeles woke up in the early hours of Monday to find her room moving and the walls cracking as an earthquake hit the city. Richard Ely, of Reading Road, was staying in the city when the earthquake, which killed 34 people, began at 4.31am. He said: “It was frightening not knowing what was going to come next.”