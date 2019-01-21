Ten years ago...

THE owner of Henley’s first dedicated strip club has said it will be “a bit of fun”. As the Henley Standard revealed last week, Diamonds and Pearls will open later this month on the site of the former White Lotus nightclub in Greys Road car park. Owner Manowar Hussain, 38, who is married with five children, said: “We are not here to wreck people’s lives. We are here to provide entertainment and a bit of fun and give something back to the town.”

Henley Town Council has lost nearly £1 million because of the global financial crisis. The authority’s investment portfolio plunged from £4,397,133 in March last year to £3,428,902 in November, a drop of £968,231. Some of the investments are based on the FTSE All Share Index, which has fallen 29 per cent since April 1.

Princess Anne visited Henley Citizen’s Advice Bureau on Tuesday to mark its 30th anniversary. The Princess Royal, who is patron of the service, met staff and volunteers, including 85-year-old Ken Burton, who helped found the Henley bureau and recalled how it began with a row involving a former Henley mayor and his wife.