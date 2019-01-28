A hundred years ago...

HENLEY Regatta will be revived this year with a programme which will include a race open to service crews representing Great Britain, the various Dominions and the Allies as well as races for trial eights from the Universities of Oxford and Cambridge and other events for public school and club crews. Regattas will be held on other reaches of the Thames and rowing is likely to be resumed on pre-war lines at the universities in October followed by the Boat Race in the spring of 1920.

A meeting of Shiplake Parish Council was held on Monday where it was resolved that Mr Fidler be allowed the use of the recreation ground at a rental of £1 for the year 1919 on the condition that no cattle remain on the ground after 4.30pm on ordinary days and after 1 o’clock on Saturdays.

Our readers will be pleased to learn that Henley’s Gratitude Week on behalf of the King George’s Fund has been a great success. Up to the present, the Mayor has forwarded £250 to headquarters and he is hopeful of procuring at least a another £50.