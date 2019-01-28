Fifty years ago...

ANY motorists coming out of Hurley at about 2.30pm on Thursday last week had little choice but to give way when confronted by a 108ft long lorry. It had come from North Wales and passed through Henley by driving the wrong way along Bell Street and turning at the Cross. It had a police escort to legalise proceedings. Inside the lorry were aluminium distillation columns bound for Air Products’ new air separation plant at Bracknell.

The Central Garage’s automatic car wash opened two weeks ago today and is proving very popular. In its first week 610 cars went through it and last weekend another 357 drivers paid their half crowns and got a quick wash and brush up. Most motorists considered it very good value, although the lady who left her window open and went home covered in detergent might disagree.

The Northfield End garage of F Sheldrake was broken into on Sunday for the second time in three weeks. Among the burglars’ haul were 230 ignition keys, car radios, a tyre and log books. The garage was previously broken into on New Year’s Eve, when thieves took tools and keys.