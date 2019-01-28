Monday, 28 January 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fifty years ago...

ANY motorists coming out of Hurley at about 2.30pm on Thursday last week had little choice but to give way when confronted by a 108ft long lorry. It had come from North Wales and passed through Henley by driving the wrong way along Bell Street and turning at the Cross. It had a police escort to legalise proceedings. Inside the lorry were aluminium distillation columns bound for Air Products’ new air separation plant at Bracknell.

The Central Garage’s automatic car wash opened two weeks ago today and is proving very popular. In its first week 610 cars went through it and last weekend another 357 drivers paid their half crowns and got a quick wash and brush up. Most motorists considered it very good value, although the lady who left her window open and went home covered in detergent might disagree.

The Northfield End garage of F Sheldrake was broken into on Sunday for the second time in three weeks. Among the burglars’ haul were 230 ignition keys, car radios, a tyre and log books. The garage was previously broken into on New Year’s Eve, when thieves took tools and keys.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33