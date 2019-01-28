Twenty five years ago...

HENLEY MP Michael Heseltine has dismissed fears that the Tesco supermarket will have a damaging effect on the vitality of the town centre. In an exclusive interview with the Henley Standard, he said: “It is a very harsh thing to say but if there was not an appeal process, very few controversial decisions would ever be taken because local opinion tends to resist major change.”

Shuttle buses could be the answer to Henley’s parking problems. That is one of many ideas from Henley Standard readers fed up with months of delays and congestion. Other ideas include a double-decker bus to tour the town and link with an out-of-town car park, possibly at Swiss Farm.

An innovative housing scheme to put homeless people in empty flats above shops is to be piloted in Henley. Crispins Restaurant in Hart Street and the empty property at 35 Market Place have been chosen to pilot the Flats Over Shops initiative, along with the National Westminster Bank building in Wallingford. If a bid for a £224,000 grant from the Department of the Environment is accepted, work to convert the empty rooms into flats will start in April.