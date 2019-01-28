Ten years ago...

THE head of a Henley business group has called for cheap parking in the town to attract shoppers. Barbara Richardson, who chairs the Henley Partnership’s commercial group, also wants Hart Street paved and cars to be able to park in chevrons in the middle. Mrs Richardson, who took on the role in November, calls for shuttle buses to ease business parking, less street furniture and interactive information points at the town entrances.

Gillotts School in Henley is one of the best GCSE performers in the country. The secondary in Gillotts Lane was in the top 25 per cent of schools with 69 per cent of pupils achieving five or more A* to C grades, including English and maths, according to the latest achievement and attainment tables. The national average was 48 per cent. Headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “We are delighted.”

Campaigners are set to march through Henley in protest at a new strip club. The demonstration, led by town councillor Barry Wood, is demanding that South Oxfordshire District Council reverses its decision to grant Diamonds and Pearls a licence. Critics say the club in Greys Road car park is “not befitting of Henley”.