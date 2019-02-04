Twenty five years ago...

TRADERS have reacted with anger and disbelief to claims by Henley’s MP that the Tesco supermarket will not harm the town centre. They have branded Michael Hestletine’s comments, made in last week’s Henley Standard, “simply wrong”. They claim that the president of the Board of Trade is out of touch with the town.

Tourist Margo Perry has vowed never to return to California after her terrifying experience in the Los Angeles earthquake. The Henley woman has just returned from a month-long holiday with vivid memories of that harrowing night. She recalled: “I was reading when my bed began to shake. I then noticed the windows and doors were rattling violently.”

A report about Huntercombe Place and Finamore Wood Young Offenders’ Institutions has revealed a catalogue of incidents involving young prisoners. In just three months one prisoner escaped from an escorted hospital visit, another committed an armed robbery while on home leave and another was travelling in a stolen car that was involved in an accident in which the driver was killed.